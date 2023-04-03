Actor Chris Hemsworth ‘taking on fewer acting roles’ after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’sÂ disease





Chris Hemsworth is reportedly taking a huge step back from Hollywood film roles after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease.The Australian actor, 39, isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon, but is slowing down after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. Hemsworth currently has four projects in the works including an upcoming Avengers sequel where he returns as his character Thor, and an untitled biopic about wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. A source told Page Six his schedule is looking clear beyond these films. ‘He doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer’s,’ an insider told the publication. The former Home and Away star told Vanity Fair in November he’s ‘not talking about retiring by any means,’ but taking ‘a more curated approach to things’. In the same interview, Hemsworth disclosed he’s at higher risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease after filming a confronting episode…







Source: Linda Ikeji