‘As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother’



Phillip Schofield and brother Timothy Schofield

TV host, Phillip Schofield has distanced himself from his brother, Timothy Schofield, after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years.

Timothy Schofield was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child, following a trial at Exeter Crown Court.

The 54-year-old, a civilian police worker from Bath, told the jury while giving evidence that he had watched pornography with the boy, whom he insisted was over the age of 16 at that time, and they had masturbated while sitting apart, but denied performing sexual acts on the teenager.

The jury found him guilty on all counts with a majority of 10-2 after more than five-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Jurors heard previously the defendant told his elder brother Phillip in September 2021 that he and the complainant had watched pornography together.

