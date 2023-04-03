Australia to ban TikTok on government devices over fears the Chinese app poses national security risk and is used to track every move





TikTok will be banned from all Australian government-issued devices over national security fears.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued the directive following a review by the home affairs department into the risks posed by the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, according to The Australian newspaper.

The ban would apply to mobile phones and other devices issued by the government for politicians and public servants.

It’s understood state and territory governments received a briefing on Monday about the federal ban and are expected to follow through with similar bans.

The announcement of the ban is expected to be made by the Albanese government on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Concerns over TikTok relate to the potential for data to be harvested and accessed by the Chinese government under national laws that can compel companies to hand over information.

The federal opposition has been calling for the government to act on national security concerns and follow other countries in instituting…