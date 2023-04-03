”Deep fake audio file” – Obi/Datti media office spokesperson, Diran Onifade, dismisses purported audio conversation between Obi and Bishop Oyedepo





The spokesperson of the Obi-Datti media office, Diran Onifade, has dismissed a purported audio recording of a telephone conversation ‘between the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, and the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo,’ as a product of the endless forgeries the All Progressives Congress has a notoriety for.

An audio recording of an alleged conversation between Obi and Oyedepo in which he was purported to have asked the cleric to mobilize support for him ahead of the disputed election, has gone viral online. A male voice which many claimed was Obi’s voice was heard saying the votes were needed because the 2023 presidential election was a religious war.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara.This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support.”

Reacting to the audio recording, Onifade in a…