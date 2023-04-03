Divorce rate among young couples in FCT alarming





The Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate Court, Sheikh Ayuba Abubakar, has expressed worry over the high rate of divorce among young couples in Nigeria, especially in the FCT.

Abubakar expressed his concern while speaking at the Annual Ramadan Lecture over the weekend.

”As a judge, we are having a high rate of divorce, especially the rate in the FCT is so alarming, young couples in two years, three years marriage, dragged themselves to courts. And we discovered that in so many of it there is no other way than to just separate them to live in peace. The implication is that if we don’t follow the Islamic regulation by making prayers to Allah for guidance and follow the Islamic teaching, their will be domestic problems. This teaching is for the husband to know his duty and his rights and for the wife to lower her duty and rights and by the time you think of those rules, it is to bring harmony in our homes” he said

Abubakar charged parents to take a…