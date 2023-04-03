”Evil has an expiry date’- Yul Edochie’s older brother, Linc, says days after his nephew, Kambilichukwu, died suddenly (video)





Linc Edochie, one of the older brothers of actor Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to react to the untimely death of Kambilichukwu, the 16-year-old son of his brother, Yul.

Kambilichukwu who was Yul’s first son, slumped while playing with his friends last Wednesday, March 29. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

In a video shared this morning, Linc thanked everyone for the encouragement to his family since the tragic incident. He said that the last couple of days have been traumatising, however they will emerge stronger as ‘evil has an expiry date.’

‘’The last couple of days has been completely traumatising. I am not going to lie but the Bible says in all things, Give thanks to God. I know it is difficult practising this because as human beings it is not easy but still the bible doesn’t lie. I pray that we are going to emerge stronger from this but I also know that evil has an expiry date. May God bless each and everyone of you”

