Finland to officially become a member of the NATO military alliance on Tuesday





Finnish President Sauli Niinist will travel to Brussels on Tuesday, April 4 to attend an accession ceremony at NATO headquarters, officially marking the start of the country’s membership of the military alliance.Finland submitted a joint application for NATO membership alongside Sweden shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.While Finland’s membership has been ratified by all member states, Sweden’s bid has been stalled due to opposition from Hungary and Turkey. Finland, which shares a land border with Russia, will now become the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance. “Finland will deposit its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US State Department in Brussels on Tuesday, 4 April, before the start of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The deposit will be made by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto,” the presidency said in a statement Monday. A flag-raising ceremony marking Finland’s accession to NATO will…







Source: Linda Ikeji