Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge





Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter as their head coach.

Graham Potter was appointed as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement on September 8 on a five-year deal, but has left the club just seven months into that contract, after winning only seven of his 22 Premier League games in charge.

It was the Englishman’s 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on 8 September.

Chelsea have dropped to 11th in the Premier League – 12 points outside the top four – having spent more than £550m on new players this season.

The co-controlling owners, Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the…