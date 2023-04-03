



Preparations are in full swing as the 9th edition of Greensprings Kanu Football Camp resumes this April. The event which has been an annual football camp for children since 2012 was postponed indefinitely in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With its resumption this year, the football camp is scheduled to take place as usual at the Lekki Campus of Greensprings School.

Date : Sunday, 16th April to Friday, 21st April 2023

Two scholarship winners from the last edition of the camp held in 2019, Jubril Azeez and Light Eke were drafted into the Golden Eaglets squad for the West African Football Union B U-17 Championship in 2022, and the team won the championship for Nigeria. The two are poised to represent the country at this year’s U-17 African Cup of Nations in Algeria and FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

Listen to Light Eke as he shares his experience as a beneficiary of the Greensprings Kanu Football Camp scholarship .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFT6PNaQvd0