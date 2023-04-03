I am not breathing – Lady screams as she demands to be taken off a local flight (video)





A video of a lady demanding to be evacuated from a local flight in Nigeria has made the rounds on social media.

In the video, the lady who could be heard shouting, insisted she was not breathing well and needed to leave. The cabin crew members were however resisting her attempts to disembark from the plane, as they prevented her from moving. They told her to hold on as the air conditioners on the plane would soon start working and would aid her to breathe well.

The lady got angry and started to hit the crew members, insisting they allow her to disembark as she wasn’t breathing well and was uncomfortable.

Watch the viral video below