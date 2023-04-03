Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority dismisses viral video of train being “pushed”





The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority LAMATA has reacted to the viral video of some persons ‘’pushing” the recently commissioned Blue Line Rail in Marina, Lagos.

The video made the rounds on social media on Saturday, April 1. This comes just a week after selected citizens were invited for a test ride on the Blue Line Rail.

Reacting to the video, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority LAMATA said the video is old.

According to LAMATA, the video was recorded when the contractor’s staff were horsing around the train when it first came. The agency also stated that a train that is 84m in length can not be pushed four persons.