Two die as car plunges into Edo river (video)

Two persons died as the car they were travelling in, plunged into a river at Ikpoba Hill in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

A source told Punch on Monday April 3, that the vehicle was travelling from Ring Road towards Ramat Park at high speed before the driver lost control and hit the pavement, then plunged into the river on Sunday night, April 2, 2023.

The accident led to a traffic jam on Monday as passengers were left stranded for hours while the officers and men of the Edo State Road Safety Corps battled to bring the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, the state Road Safety Corps Public Education Officer, Oreva Ukoh, who spoke through Theresa Momoh, an officer of the Public Education Department, said the occupants of the vehicle were likely coming from a party on Sunday night.

She said the driver of the vehicle was possibly on a high speed and could not control the vehicle.