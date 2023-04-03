We will not let our voices be silenced. Nigeria belongs to all of us – Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye says days after NCC slammed the TV station with N5m fine over his interview with Baba Datti-Ahmed





Channels Television presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, has reacted to the N5 million fine recently slammed on the TV station by the National Broadcasting Commission NBC, stating that the media will not be silenced as Nigeria belongs to everyone. The regulatory body had last week slammed Channels the fine, following a petition received from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, over Okinbaloye’s interview with the Vice Presidential candidate of Labour party, Datti Baba-Ahmed on March 22 in which Datti openly kicked against the swearing-in of Tinubu as President come May 29. Baba-Ahmed called on President Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria not to swear in Tinubu, insisting that declaring Tinubu a winner and issuing him a certificate of return was against the constitution. Whoever swears in Mr Tinubu, Mr Baba-Ahmed said, has ended Democracy in Nigeria. Mr President, do not hold that inauguration. CJN your lordship, do not partake in unconstitutionality. I am taking this risks for the sake…







Source: Linda Ikeji