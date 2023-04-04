Bandits kidnap 10 secondary school students from Kaduna school





About 10 students have been kidnapped from a school in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday, April 4.

According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon – a day secondary school – were kidnapped on Monday, April 3

Aruwan said the exact location of the incident was yet to be ascertained, adding that detailed reports were being awaited to clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

The commissioner promised to issue a public statement accordingly when more information is available.