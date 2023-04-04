Meghan Markle is set to be given 2023 Women of Vision award





The Duchess of Sussex is set to receive a Women of Vision award from feminist icon Gloria Steinem at a luxurious gala next month.

Meghan Markle, 41, will receive the highest award at the Ms. Foundation’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power on May 16 for her ‘global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.’

A profile of the Duchess on the Ms. Foundation’s website notes that she is a ‘feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and global role model.

‘We are thrilled to announce this year’s honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power,’ Teresa C. Younger, the president, and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, said in a statement.

She added that Meghan, as well as the other award winners — including Black Lives Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown — ‘are incredible leaders, and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of…