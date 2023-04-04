Model Emily Ratajkowski reveals she has been secretly dating Harry Styles for two months days after they were filmed passionately kissing at his gig last month.

By
Headliners
-
1


Model Emily Ratajkowski reveals she has been secretly dating Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she has secretly been dating Harry Styles for two months after they were filmed passionately kissing at his gig last month.

In a candid chat about her love life, the model, 31, confirmed that she has been seeing Harry since early February and hopes their romance may be long-term.

 

Speaking on a podcast recorded on March 9, two weeks before she was spotted kissing Harry in Japan on March 25, she sweetly gushed over how ‘great’ he is.

 

Model Emily Ratajkowski reveals she has been secretly dating Harry Styles

 

Emily said: ‘I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, ‘He’s kind of great. But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.

‘What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that’s very important because I do have a full life. I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.’

 

Emily…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR