Nashville school shooter, Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds from an assault rifle and handgun and studied other mass murderers before killing six including three kids





The Nashville school shooter had planned the massacre for months in advanced and studied other mass murderers before killing six people, police have revealed.

Audrey Hale, 28, had plotted her sick attack months before she killed three kids and three adults at The Covenant School last week.

Cops also revealed on Monday that she fired 152 rounds from two assault rifles and a handgun during the vile shooting that rocked the US.

Officials haven’t released a motive for the slaying of victims, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, Evelyn Dieckhaus, all 9, and headmistress Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, and chef Mike Hill, 61.

State Governor Bill Lee also addressed the state on Monday April 3, and proposed having an armed guard stationed at every school in the state.

A statement from Metropolitan Nashville Police department said: ‘The ongoing investigation into the March 27 murders of six persons inside The Covenant School continues to show, from all…