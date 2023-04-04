NCC denies tracking and leaking phone calls of Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has denied any involvement in the tracking and leaking of phone conversations between individuals, groups, or organizations.
The Commission stated this in a statement issued and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka.
Part of the statement reads;
“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.
The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications, The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety. By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.
The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper…
Source: Linda Ikeji