Taliban shuts down women-run radio station for playing music during Ranadan





The Taliban-led government has shut down a women-run radio station in Afghanistan for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, Al-Jazeera reported.

The radio station called Sadai Banowan or “women’s voice” in the Dari language, is the country’s only radio station run mainly by women. It has eight staff and six of them are females.

Moezuddin Ahmadi, Taliban’s director for information and culture in Badakhshan province, claimed that the station violated the “laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate” several times by broadcasting songs and music during Ramadan and was shuttered because of the breach.

The station’s head, Najia Sorosh, denied that there was any violation, saying there was no need for the closure and called the action a “conspiracy”.

The Taliban “told us that you have broadcast music. We have not broadcast any kind of music,” she claimed.

Reports indicated that, local Afghan journalists who refuse to comply with the Taliban’s…