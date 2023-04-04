Three killed as suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack Adamawa community

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents attacked Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing three people and destroying property worth millions of naira.

Dabna is a village in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State sharing a boundary with Hawul Local Government Area in neighbouring Borno State.

According to an eyewitness, the attackers came on two motorbikes in the early hours of Monday, April 3, 2023, shooting sporadically.

Reacting to the development, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, directed the deployment of men for the immediate arrest of culprits.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement, said investigations into the attack had commenced on the order of the commissioner.

“The CP warns that attacks on innocent souls would no longer be tolerated under whatsoever guise, as the command holds the lives of citizens sacrosanct, and such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated…