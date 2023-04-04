Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding

By
Headliners
-
2


Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding

A young couple has gone viral after both decided to get married at the age 21.

 

 A clip from their wedding was recently posted on social media with the caption;

‘’Choosing to grow old with your bestfriend at 21 years old. We made it with God. Married at 21”

 

Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding

The video has been received with mixed reactions. While some people applauded the couple for venturing into matrimony early in life, others believe they are still too young to understand and deal with the dynamics that come with marriage.

Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding
Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding
Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding
Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding
Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding
Trending video of 21 year old couple at their wedding

 

Watch the video below

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR