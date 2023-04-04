Update: I strangled my girlfriend to death after failed attempts to abort pregnancy





The Kano State Police Command has paraded one Philibus Ibrahim, 20, who was arrested for strangling his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Theresa Yakubu, to death in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, said the suspect conspired with his friend, Gabriel Bila, 25, and lured Theresa into a bush where he strangled her to death.

According to the PPRO, Philibus confessed to killing Theresa who was pregnant for him, after all efforts to abort her pregnancy proved abortive.

“On 28/03/2023 at about 1630hrs, a report was received that a lady was seen laying on the ground motionless by the roadside at Anadariya Village, Bebeji Local Government Area, along Kano-Jos Road, Kano State,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda psc(+) raised and instructed a team of detectives led…