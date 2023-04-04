US military drone strike kills senior ISIS leader in Syria who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe





A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State terrorist group who was responsible for planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday April 4.

The drone strike conducted by U.S. Central Command forces on Monday killed Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, who had also “developed the leadership structure for ISIS,” the U.S. military said. No civilians were killed or injured in the strike, the military added.

The senior ISIS member’s death was expected to “temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks,” the military said.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla said in a statement. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” he warned.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White…