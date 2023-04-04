Woman dies while undergoing weight loss surgery in Turkey





A young woman has died in Turkey while reportedly undergoing gastric band surgery.

Shannon Bowe, 28, from Denny, near Falkirk, Scotland, died on Saturday, April 1.

It is understood that Shannon travelled to Turkey for the weight loss procedure.

It is unclear at which medical facility she received the operation or what complications led to her death.

Gastric band surgery involves a doctor placing a gastric band around the top of the stomach, creating a small pouch, according to the NHS.

When the patient eats, the small pouch fills up more quickly than their stomach normally would, making them feel fuller with less food. The procedure is said to help patients eat less, eat more slowly and lose weight.

Her heartbroken loved ones have gone on social media to pay tribute.

Her boyfriend, Ross Stirling, wrote: “Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always.”

Her aunt Amanda Bowe posted: “My beautiful niece Shannon, there are no words, just heartbreak and grief.