Delta Youths storm police headquarters with corpse of man allegedly killed over N100 bribe (video)





Angry youths in Delta state on Wednesday, April 5, stormed the state police command headquarters with the corpse of a young man allegedly shot dead over ‘’N100 bribe” by some police officers along Ugbolu-Asara road.

The youths blocked a major road in Asaba to protest the alleged killing before carrying the corpse of the young man to the police headquarters in Asaba, to protest the killing.

The state police command is yet to comment on this development.

Watch a video from the protest below