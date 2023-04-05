Donald Trump awarded over $121k in legal fess from Stormy Daniels over 2018 defamation case

Former US President Donald Trump was awarded about $121,972 in attorney fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels just hours after he appeared in court Tuesday April 4, for the first time in connection to hush money payments made to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Daniels to pay Trump for attorney fees endured during a 2018 defamation lawsuit that she filed against him.

The lawsuit, which was dismissed later that year, was based on a tweet posted by Trump that suggested Daniels had lied about being threatened by an unknown man in 2011 in relation to an alleged affair she had with the former president.

The court said that the fees requested by Trump were “reasonable,” after Daniels’ legal team argued that the fees were “unreasonable,” according to court documents.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephane Clifford, was ordered to pay Trump’s legal fees when the case was dismissed. Daniels then appealed her case to…