FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays to celebrate Easter





The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, 2023 as public holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Begore, on Wednesday, April 5, Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth. The minister called on Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for an end to the security challenges in parts of the country.