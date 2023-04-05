Herbalist thanks the devil as his former driver who stole from him was arrested for theft





A herbalist has gone on Twitter to thank the devil after his former driver was arrested for theft.

He explained that he sacked the driver because of deficiencies in his behaviour, but the driver returned and allegedly stole from him after he was fired.

The driver was arrested on Monday, April 3, for stealing from someone else.

After he was paraded with the items he stole, the herbalist shared a video online and thanked the devil for the arrest.

“Esu odara oseun seun,” he wrote, which translates to “Devil, you’re good. Thank you.”

See the video of the alleged thief being paraded below.