Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku demands ‘real action’ on racism after Juventus fans made monkey noises when he scored against the team





Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has called on Italy’s football authorities to clamp down hard on those Juventus fans who racially abused him with vile monkey chants.

On Tuesday night, April 4, Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants from a section of Juventus supporters behind the goal where he converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final, first leg.

Viral video showed the fans chanting ‘f***ing monkey’ and ‘f*** off’ at Lukaku, who was shown a second yellow card and then sent off for shushing them during his celebrations.

The Inter Milan striker asked whether anything had changed from the time he was racially abused by Cagliari fans in 2019, with various incidents in between.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lukaku wrote: ‘History repeats. Been through it in 2019… and 2023 again

‘I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone.

‘Thank…