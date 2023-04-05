Trigger-happy police inspector arrested for allegedly killing trader in Asaba



The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of a police inspector identified as Ebri Ubi, over alleged murder of a trader, Mr. Onyeka Ibe, in Asaba. The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of a police inspector identified as Ebri Ubi, over alleged murder of a trader, Mr. Onyeka Ibe, in Asaba.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the trigger-happy inspector was alleged to have shot and killed Mr. Ibe, while on Stop and Search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Edafe said the inspector was arrested on the order of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali.