Ugandan president calls on Africa to ‘save the world from homosexuality’ days after government passed bill to jail all gay people





The president of Uganda has called on Africa to ‘save the world from homosexuality’ just days after a controversial bill to jail all gay people was passed through the Ugandan parliament.

President Yoweri Museveni will sign the shocking bill, which imposes the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’, into Ugandan law.

Ugandans will be banned from ‘promoting and abetting’ homosexuality as well as from conspiring to engage in same-sex relationships under the law, which human rights groups have condemned as ‘appalling’.

Speaking on Sunday April 2, Museveni said that homosexuality was ‘a big threat and danger to the procreation of human race’.

‘Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence, which is really very dangerous for humanity,’ the president said.

‘If people of opposite sex stop appreciating one another then how will the human race be propagated?’

The anti-homosexuality bill was passed late on March 21 inside a packed parliamentary…