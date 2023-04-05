Win Big at the African Photography Competition 2023





Got What It Takes to Make It BIG In Photography?

Investment One Financial Services Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading provider of financial and investment services is sponsoring a photography competition, the African Photography Competition 2023 for amateur and professional photographers to help boost their career and win prizes of up to N5 million.

The competition, which is open to anyone with talent in photography, seeks to showcase and capture “Life In The City” through photographs. These photographs fall under different categories and descriptions, ranging from personal shots, landscapes, architectural monuments, to street shots, events, foods & drinks, etc.

For the Professional category, participants can use devices like drones and standard professional cameras to take shots. While for the Amateur category, which includes those nurturing a career in Photography, participants can use their mobile phone cameras to take shots.

All interested participants must be between ages…