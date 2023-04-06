Access Bank to reward Customers with Cash prizes in DiamondXtra Digital campaign





In a bid to support Go digital drive and encourage customers to save and transact digitally, leading retail bank in Nigeria, Access Bank has announced to reward customers who open their DiamondXtra Digital accounts with cash prizes.

According to the Bank, the campaign is designed to deliver on its promise to continually reward Nigerians for their loyalty and continued savings with the largest financial institution in Nigeria. The campaign will run from April 3 – April 30, 2023.

Speaking to newsmen recently at the bank’s head office, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking said “At Access Bank, we are all about providing customer focused solutions to serve the needs of our customers in real time, encouraging our customers to imbibe the savings culture to be able to achieve their dreams while putting away something for the future. We have also continued to evolve and offer various digital services and propositions that our customers would need and find most…