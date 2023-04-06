Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Lovén celebrates young girl rescued 10 years ago after being branded a witch and abandoned by her family in Akwa Ibom



Akwa Ibom-based Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven, has celebrated the accomplishments of a young girl rescued by her team ten years ago after she was branded a witch.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, April 6, 2023, the founder of Land of Hope, shared before and after photos of Charity, who was rescued on April 5th, 2013.

According to the humanitarian, Charity was accused of being a witch, ostracized by her family and community. She begged for food during the day and at night, slept in an abandoned house.