Electrician electrocuted while allegedly trying to change transformer cable in Abia

An electrician identified as Allison Obiajunwa, was electrocuted at Obingwa, Abia State, while allegedly trying to change transformer cable.

The body of Allison was seen dangling lifeless from a transformer cable with his hands hooked to wires and his legs on a ladder.

It was gathered that the late electrician didn’t wear safety kits when the tragic incident happened last weekend.

According to villagers, the deceased lost his wife recently and was yet to conduct her burial before his tragic death.

A Senior official of Geometrics Power Ltd, Aba, said they did not lose any staff to electrocution.

The official alleged that the victim was on an illicit mission when he met his death.

He advised individuals against tampering with power installations in Abia State and should instead report any fault in their electric lines officially to the right quarters for rectification.