Frank Lampard to return as interim Chelsea coach

Frank Lampard is reportedly set to return for a second spell in charge of Chelsea on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Lampard, who was sacked earlier this season by Everton, was dismissed by Chelsea in 2021 after 18 months in charge.

According to Sky Sports, the club and Lampard are in advanced talks with an eye to the former England international being installed in time to take charge of Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after a disastrous run of form that has left the club 11th in the Premier League despite spending over £500 million on new players in their first season under new owners.

Lampard, who attended Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool on Tuesday April 4, is the man the club’s American owners have turned to turn things around at the club.