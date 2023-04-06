Jose Mourinho could become the highest-paid manager ever as Saudi Arabia ‘offer him a two-year deal worth more than £100million to coach their national team’





Popular football coach, Jose Mourinho could become the highest-paid manager ever after he was reportedly offered a two-year deal worth more than £100million to coach Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese, 60, joined Roma in 2021 and his current contract runs with the Serie A giants until 2024. But there have disputes over transfers and frustrations at Roma’s performances this season.

Now, Mourinho has now been directly approached by ‘top management’ to head the Saudi Arabia national team.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the deal includes €60million each year and two options for Mourinho.

He would be able to tear up the contract at the end of the first season or extend it until 2026 – the year of the North American World Cup.

Roma have struggled to cement their place in the league’s Champions League places and currently sits fifth in the league.

Mourinho has enjoyed a strong relationship with the club’s supporters but appears unable to convince Roma’s owners that he is…