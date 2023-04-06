Lagos state government places Chrisland school on probation





The Lagos State Government has placed Chrisland High School, Ikeja, on probation for one academic session to monitor adherence to safety policies and guidelines.

The State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo disclosed this on Tuesday, April 4, while giving an update on the recent meeting between the management of Chrisland Schools and government agencies under the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection and safeguarding policy.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Safety Commission and Office of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and others which made up the Joint Task Force, directed Chrisland to outline leadership functions as well as strengthen risk and safety management in all schools under its jurisdiction.

Also, the Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed the management of Chrisland Schools to urgently…