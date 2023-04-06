Nigerian fraud kingpin and three others arrested in India for allegedly duping women on matrimonial sites





The cyber crime team of Gurugram police have arrested four suspected fraudsters, including a Nigerian national for allegedly cheating several Indian women on matrimonial applications.

25 mobile phones, 65 ATM cards, 34 cheque books and 12 passbooks were recovered from their possession, police said in a statement on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Investigators said the suspects posed as doctors, engineers and information technology (IT) professionals and got in touch with women on the matrimonial apps and took money from them on the pretext of clearing customs fees for gifts.

The suspects were identified as Chibaka alias Tall Issa of Nigeria and Delhi residents Aman Kumar (26), Rahul Singh (28), and Santosh Kumar (38), police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber) Priyanshu Diwan said the suspects had formed a gang and were operating from Delhi for the last few months.

“The Nigerian was the kingpin of the gang and met the other suspects in Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi….