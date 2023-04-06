Ohanaeze elders condemn ethnic profiling, demand Igbo attackers’ prosecution





The Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to bring to book all those who played roles in the destruction of Igbo properties in Lagos State.

Condemning the spate of ‘’ethnic profiling” of the Igbos in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, the Council reminded Nigerians and the relevant authorities that the events were similar to what triggered the 30-month civil war that claimed the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The elders, in a communique issued at the end of its emergency virtual meeting, held on Wednesday April 5, which was made available to journalists in Enugu, on Thursday, had in attendance members from Nigeria, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Italy, and other parts of the world.

It directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo in collaboration with the council to set up a Committee of Enquiry to carry out a full investigation into the destruction of properties and assets of Ndigbo in Lagos.

It also set up an emergency…