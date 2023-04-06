Police nab two suspected kidnappers after collecting N5m ransom in Edo





Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers over the abduction of a 31-year-old man, Albert Igbinomwanhia, in Benin City.

It was gathered that the suspects, Joel Emazor, 31, and Philip Roberts, 30, belong to a syndicate specializing in abducting innocent persons in Benin City.

Spokesperson of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, said they were arrested on March 30 by the command’s intelligence Rapid Response Squad while acting on credible intelligence.

According to the PPRO, the suspects in collaboration with two others, Ossai and Eguavon, who are currently at large, kidnapped the victim and held him in their hideout for five days and later released him after collecting N5.1 million ransom from his parents.

“On March 6, the suspects and two others, Ossai and Eguavon, whose surnames are unknown, kidnapped one Albert Igbinomwanhia from Igbinedion Avenue, G.R.A., Benin City to Agbor Road Bye-Pass axis near…