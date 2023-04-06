Rapper, Diddy reveals he pays Sting $5,000 a day for using a sample from his hit song ‘Every Breath You Take’ without permission





Hip Hop Mogul, Diddy has disclosed that he pays British hitmaker Sting a lump sum of money every day, due to not clearing a sample.

The rapper and producer, 53, took to Twitter on Wednesday April 5, to reveal he pays $5,000 a day in royalties for sampling the rocker’s, 71, iconic 1983 single, Every Breath You Take, on his 1997 single, I’ll Be Missing You.

The hip-hop mogul retweeted a clip from Sting’s 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, where the musician was asked if it’s true that he receives $2,000 a day from Diddy for the sample, which he confirmed.

In his caption Diddy clarified that the sum is actually larger, writing: ‘Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting.’

During the original interview, the former Police frontman said Diddy asked for permission only after the song had been released, but added, ‘We’re very good friends now.’

Sting confirmed the rumors after host Charlamagne Tha God asked him about the daily payment, with the British rocker replying,…