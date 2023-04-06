Some children are out of school because they can’t pay N80 levy





Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, has said some children are out of school because of a levy of as little as 80 Naira.

Uwais who spoke during a Channels Television interview, blamed the country’s population for the increasing figure of out-of-school children.

Nigeria’s out-of-school-children figure stands at 20 million according to recent data by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO.

The statistics showed that India, Nigeria and Pakistan have the highest number of out-of-school children globally between ages 6 and 18.

Uwais explained that some children were out of school in Northern Nigeria because of an N80 levy.

She added that state governments must stand up to their responsibilities in reducing the number of out-of-school children.

She said: “We have a population that is growing faster than our economy, and we are not targeting those issues that are increasing the numbers. There…