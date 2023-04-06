South African police officer shoots his pregnant ex-wife dead outside hospital (video)





A policeman handed himself to the police after he shot dead his pregnant ex-wife at the Brits Hospital in the North West, South Africa.

The police sergeant, 39, submitted himself in at the Brits police station on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, for the murder of the 35-year-old pregnant woman.

“It is alleged that the police officer, who is stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, Pretoria and residing at Ga-Rankuwa, went to Brits Hospital where his ex-wife was working,” said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“According to information, the wife, who was working as a switchboard operator, was at the hospital entrance when the suspect fired several shots and instantly killed the victim,”

Mokgwabone said the police officer handed himself over to the police after the incident and was expected to appear soon before the Brits Magistrate’s Court.

“The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and investigations by the Independent Police Investigative…