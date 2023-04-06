The budget-friendly contender, is a Redmi Note for everyone

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 is the brand’s latest budget smartphone and it’s already making waves in the market. With a price tag of just ₦116,900, it is one of the best value-for-buck smartphones out there that doesn’t compromise on performance or features. In this review, we’ll take a close look at Redmi Note 12 and compare it to two other popular budget phones: the infinix Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy A23.





Design and Display:

Redmi Note 12 boasts a stunning 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Dot Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and navigating through apps buttery smooth. The display also features a punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera, which is placed in the center of the screen, giving the phone a modern and sleek look.

The colors on the display are vibrant and accurate, and the brightness levels are impressive, making it easy to use the phone outdoors in bright sunlight. The viewing angles are also…