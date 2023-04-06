The Wire actor, Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed





Hollywood actor, Lance Reddick died of heart disease, according to his death certificate.

Reddick, who died in March at age 60, had his causes of death listed as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to a document obtained by TMZ on Thursday April 6.

The actor had been discovered in his home on March 17 and was initially reported to have died of natural causes, which the death certificate confirms.

The death certificate also indicated that Reddick would be cremated.

The ischemic heart disease and coronary artery disease terms are often used interchangeably, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The dangerous condition can lead to a heart attack, but many people suffering from ischemic heart disease may not realize that they have the condition.

It is caused by a buildup of plaque in the walls of arteries leading to the heart, which decreases the available space for blood to travel and can even block the flow…