“Why should she be jailed? Jailed for not accusing you?” Uche Ogbodo speaks out after a man called out a woman who apologised for threatening to accuse him of rape





Uche Ogbodo has doubled down after receiving heat for criticising a man who insisted a young woman must be jailed for threatening to falsely accuse him of rape.

Recall that an Instagram user had gone online to share a video of an 18-year-old woman apologising for threatening to accuse him of rape.

The man said the lady was owing him money and when he asked for the money, she threatened to accuse him of rape.

On her part, the woman claims he kept inviting her over to his house and she jokingly said “youre acting like you want to rape me”. She did a video apologising to him for the statement.

The man shared the video of her apology online and insisted he was going to deal with her.

He shared her phone number and her mother’s house address online then also threatened that he knows her JAMB Centre and she can’t hide from him.

He proceeded to call her “it”, saying he can’t count her as a woman. He also told her that her body is filthy and she’s a “scum”.

He then visited the…