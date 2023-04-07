AAUA graduate stabbed to death over N1,000 debt





A recent graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has been fatally stabbed by an indigene over a 1,000 naira payment misunderstanding.

The deceased, simply identified as Temitayo, was stabbed with scissors in the early hours of Thursday, April 6, around Ebenco filling, opposite Akua junction, Akungba.

Temitayo was rushed to Aduloju Hospital along Iwaro road where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He recently graduated from the department of Physics Electronics and was still in the school waiting to defend his undergraduate project.

The University’s Student Union source told Peoples Gazette that Temitayo had intervened in a naira payment dispute between an “Egbon Adugbo” and a third party, where he promised to settle the bill for the latter.

Temidayo was able to reimburse the perpetrators 3000 naira out of the 4000 naira but was unable to pay the remaining 1,000 naira outstanding which resulted into an argument causing the death of…