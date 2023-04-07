Bandits reportedly abduct 80 children in Zamfara





No fewer than 80 children have been abducted by bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, BBC Hausa reported.

The children, said to be between the ages of 12 and 17, were abducted on Friday morning, April 7, 202bh3.

Some parents of the abducted children who spoke to the British broadcaster said the victims were in the bush fetching firewood at about 8:00 a.m. when the assailants rounded them up and whisked them into the forest.

The abductors are yet to reach the parents to make any demands as of the time BBC reported the kidnap.