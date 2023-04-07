Court remands 29-year-old man in Kirikiri correctional center for sexually assaulting nine-year-old boy





An Ikeja Magistrate court on Thursday, April 6, ordered that a 29-year-old man identified as Opara Elisha be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly penetrating the anus of a 9-year-old boy in the Meiran part of Lagos State.

The police arrested the suspect in February 2023 and brought him before the court on a one-court charge bordering on sexual assault.

The police prosecutor, DSP K. Ajayi told the court that the offence committed is punishable under Section 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read;

“That you Opara Elisha sometime in the month of February 2023 at No. 12 Imam Abubakar Street, Meiran area of Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did sexually assaulted one Clearcut Dania ‘m’ 9yrs by penetrating his anus with your penis and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Magistrate E. Kubenje did not take the plea of the defendant and adjourned the case…